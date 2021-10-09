Last June, our son brought his family to visit after the worst of COVID-19’s isolation, and as they entered our home, Johnny rushed past everyone, dashed into the kitchen and announced: “Grandma! Grandma! I’ve graduated! I’m going to kindergarten and I’m confident!”
Confident he was with all the zest of his five happy years, ready as can be for the next step. He just won the day with his exuberant exclamation toward his new beginning.
That moment came to mind as I was reading a compelling reflection: We need to create for ourselves a confident theology of beginnings.
Our lives are filled with beginnings. When we are young, some of us leap toward that greener grass rather than wave anxious red flags in our later years, of unsure, worried or fearful. Simple hesitation becomes full-blown anxiety.
What happens? Do we need a theology of beginnings for those unsettling moments?
New beginnings are to our life what chapters are to books. Our story keeps evolving with new careers, adventures or travels. We take with us words of hope such as “I can do all things in Him who strengthens me.”
We want to travel along with a strong faith that we never walk alone. Our theology of beginnings arms us with the grace of confident assurance to bring trust to our next step. Even while fears linger, doubts circle round and worries escalate, we can trust in God’s accompaniment.
We can take that to the bank — our inner bank of hope. Every new chapter challenges us to greater trust.
With good faith, new situations don’t take us down. We bring sufficient inner strength of heart to meet others, fit in and be liked. As we age, longer-term fears can begin to make a home in our heart. We notice that our exterior busy self-life slows down while our interior self-life of quiet and reflection expands.
We notice and appreciate more. As empty nester’s adjust or elders move to assisted living, they grab hold of the maxims “always give thanks” and “be still and know I am God.” As our steps slow, we’re determined to find the face of God in some small surprise — in a kindness, or in beauty previously unnoticed.
We need our theology of beginnings from our first day in kindergarten to our first job, from our first team to our first (and last) friend, from first marriages — yes, and to the blessing of seconds — and from our healthy life to our declining life.
The joy we find in our young life and seeing God in a few things will one day give way to seeing God in all things, moving us from our limited life on earth to our eternal full life in heaven.
New beginnings do humble us but also bring gratitude with expectant hope, courage and, yes, kindergarten confidence. They invite discovery — finding kindness, joining hands and growing gratitude.