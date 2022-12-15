You can be salt of the earth, salt something away for a rainy day, or take offered advice with a grain of salt. But, when it comes to salt in the diet, exactly how should you take it?

We know that for some folks with high blood pressure, heart or kidney disease, a low-salt diet is very beneficial. Yet, salt doesn’t seem to bother other folks’ blood pressure (they aren’t salt-sensitive). However, even those who don’t have to dash after the low-sodium DASH diet can go overboard on salt very easily.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.