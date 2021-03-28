What's it worth on eBay? 50-cent coin goes for $250

Selling coins of any type can be a challenge and value can be missed if you do not know what to look for.
Collecting coins is something that almost everyone does, from tossing pennies into a jar or keeping that special coin that showed up in pocket change, to spending a lifetime building a special collection. Numismatist is a word that many of us have never heard and even more have a hard time pronouncing. It’s a person who collects numismatic items, especially coins.
I have been collection coins since my days in high school, when I would spend hours with a local numismatist grading and valuing coins. We recently worked to clean out a local home and found a rusty box filled with an assortment of U.S. and foreign coins.
The one pictured here is dated 1903 and was minted by the British Crown for use in the Straits Settlements which, at the time, were part of the British World Empire. Today we know it as Singapore.
This 50-cent coin has a silver value of about $10 in today’s market with silver trading at $25.67 per ounce. The numismatic value helped sell it on eBay for $250.