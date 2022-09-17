Autumn is the new spring. I hope so, anyway.
We’re days away from the autumnal equinox, but I don’t think I’m being premature in declaring that this has been one of the most miserable, challenging summers of my life.
Three hospital stays and a near-death experience were just the start of it.
Wrenching struggles of people close to me — situations I’m not at liberty to discuss here — also weighed on me. With my fragile health, I was frustrated at my inability to be there for loved ones, except to listen and pray.
About the near-death experience, then: It happened at church, late on a Wednesday morning.
When I was hospitalized in June (an outpatient procedure unexpectedly extended to a 10-day stay in the cardiac care unit), I had the distinction of being the first member of our congregation to receive a hospital visit from the new pastor, on his first day on the job.
During that visit, I told Pastor Jack how eager I was for him to resume the Wednesday Bible study. That happened at the end of August.
Although I could have joined the study from home, via interactive video, I wanted to be physically present in the church, to sit with my friends as we searched the Scriptures together.
I was sitting there when suddenly the room began to spin. Every few minutes, I experienced intense dizzy spells that endured three to six seconds. Pastor Jack called 911.
In the ambulance, the paramedics hooked me up to a monitoring device that pinpointed the cause of my dizziness.
My heart was stopping.
A pacemaker, implanted in my chest in June, wasn’t working properly. I am dependent on this device to keep my heart beating for the rest of my life.
Had I been home alone, I likely would have gone to bed to wait for the dizziness to pass. If that had happened, I would not have lived to tell this tale.
Instead, I was surrounded by people who knew me and took care of me — my brothers and sisters in Christ. Because of them, I got help, in the form of emergency surgery.
And I was back at Bible study the next week.
My ordeal and miracle were the talk of the church for days afterward. They remain a source of reflection, as this summer winds down and autumn dawns.
On the one hand, I feel fragile. I’m hypervigilant about jarring loose the implanted device that shocks my heart into rhythm — so much so, I’ve changed how I dress myself and how I style my hair.
On the other hand, I’m thankful and hopeful.
Even if my life had ended when my pacemaker went awry, I would have been utterly delighted — not merely contented — with the sumptuous portion of life that God has given me. In almost 65 years, I’ve had an abundance of love, joy, adventure and fulfillment.
I rejoice that God is heaping even more on my already full banquet plate.
The days are shorter. The nights are cooler. Around me, nature and people are in a mode of harvest and preparation for dormancy.
Yet, I envision a perpetual Advent — fresh beginnings, new and surprising ways of encountering the Divine.
