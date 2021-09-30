In 1900, only 12% of White men and women born then would live past 65. For people of color, it was even worse: Only 11% of African American women and 10% of African American men would make it to what we now call retirement age. Only 4% of any group reached age 85.
According to Dr. Mike’s new book, “The Great Age Reboot,” by 2050, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. might extend to 120 and beyond, and people will routinely live to 95. Yes, longevity will be the Next — and Greatest — Disruptor, and it has the potential to make you healthier, wealthier and greatly decrease inequality.
The good news is that it’s not going to be that hard to take advantage of the coming revolution in the science of anti-aging. You can apply the amazing insights into extending wellness that are being made about the best foods to eat; how to use personalized exercise that’s in tune with your body clock, muscle fibers and cellular mitochondria; how to build resilience, so you can bounce back — and sail through — whatever life hands you; and how to build a great familial, social, medical and work/money team to help you thrive.
The smart step: Start now climbing the Great Age Reboot’s preparatory stairway to a longer, healthier, happier life. Stay tuned for more information from the book — available Jan. 4. In the meantime, make a promise to yourself that you’ll accept the challenge to make your added years, quality years.
