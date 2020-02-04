Event: “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $25-$42 in advance for the general public, $30-$47 the day of the show; $19-$37 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $24-$42 the day of the show; $19 in advance for students and children, $24 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- Composer, lyricist and producer Neil Berg pays tribute to the music genre that changed the world, featuring precursors in the 1940s through the glory years of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s and up until MTV in the early 1980s.
- Berg blends stories and music to share the often unknown tales from the 50-year history of rock ‘n’ roll.
- There will be tributes to iconic rock stars and groups such as Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac and more.
- The cast includes stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, including Dubuque native Rita Harvey, as well as other rock singers.
- Harvey, who is married to Berg, is a Broadway actress, singer and performer who is the principle soprano in the show, which was voted the No. 1 touring concert in the country.
- The 1986 Dubuque Hempstead High School graduate performed the role of Hodel in the Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof,” alongside Rosie O’Donnell and Harvey Fierstein. Harvey made her Broadway debut performing the role of Christine Daae in “The Phantom of the Opera” after two-and-a-half years in the role with the national touring company.
- Berg is the composer and co-lyricist of the award-
- winning rock musical “The 12,” written with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan. Berg’s other shows include “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” “The Prince and the Pauper,” “Tim and Scrooge” and “The Man Who Would Be King.”
- He also is the creator and co-producer of “Neil Berg’s Pianomen” and is the co-producer of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award-winning revival of “Closer Than Ever.”
- A similar show, “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway,” previously performed as part of the Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series in 2015, also featuring Harvey. The same show also made an appearance at Five Flags Theater in 2007. Additionally, Harvey was a featured soloist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra for its holiday concerts in 2018.
- A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage pre-show concert featuring Terry McCauley will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. The former Dubuquer will perform acoustic favorites from the 1960s and 1970s.