Disney’s live-action “Star Wars” series returns bigger and better with season two of “The Mandalorian.”
In the events following season one, Din (AKA Mando) sets out to find a Jedi that can train The Child. All the while, Moff Gideon lurks in the shadows in pursuit of The Child.
Among the season stars are Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Tumuera Morrison and Rosario Dawson. The show runners are Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
The eight episodes are more energetic, consistent and filled with epic “Star Wars” action.
Favreau and company keep the storytelling fresh by bringing in an array of new faces behind the camera of nearly every episode. Favreau, Filoni, Weathers, Peyton Reed, Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez and Rick Famuyiwa are the season’s credited directors. Reed directs two episodes this season.
The first episode (Chapter 9) starts things out with a bang. Directed by Favreau, the episode is a gigantic-sized space western. With the climactic action sequence shot with IMAX cameras, the series achieves a much larger technological scope than its debut season.
Other standout episodes are Chapters 11, 13 and 14. Directed by Howard, Filoni and Rodriguez, they introduce fan-favorite characters from the animated series and previous films.
One of my favorites is Chapter 13. Filoni introduces a beloved character in her first live-action incarnation to excellent effect. He directs the episode with great inspiration from Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. The cinematography, action and musical score are top notch. Filoni makes up for his rougher episodes from season one.
Rodriguez packs a ferocious punch with the gun-slinging action in Chapter 14. He goes back to his western-inspired roots and makes full use of a fan-favorite character.
Famuyiwa delivers great bombastic spectacle alongside some terrific scenes of tension-filled dialogue in Chapter 15. The episode makes better use of a throw-away character from the first season in a surprisingly meaningful way.
The finale, Chapter 16, will be the cause of much discussion. Yet another fan-favorite character is introduced in the show.
There were a couple of filler episodes in season one that dragged down the pace. That’s largely rectified in season two.
I have mixed feelings on the season bringing in so many fan-
favorite characters. It makes the series feel less standalone, though I have to admit, the inclusion of most of these characters is well done.
Ludwig Göransson continues to demonstrate why he’s one of the best composers working right now. Between his Oscar-winning work on “Black Panther” to “Tenet” or to “The Mandalorian,” his resumé is stacked.
Göransson carves a unique sonic soundscape. His use of indigenous-sounding instrumentation mixed with modern 808 drums and hi-hats is phenomenal. He creates music that is far withdrawn from anything that John Williams has made.
Overall, season two of “The Mandalorian” finds its footing and drives the story with some forward momentum. The emotional stakes and performances from Pascal are the cherry on top of the luscious visual and sonic experience. The production value is increased considerably, but so are the emotional stakes and investment in the story going forward.
I give season two 4.5 stars out of 5.
“The Mandalorian” is available to stream on Disney+.