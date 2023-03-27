Aerosmith’s 1975 hit “Walk This Way” — now covered by everyone from Hank Williams Jr. to Run DMC — isn’t talking about making healthy choices (that’s for sure!). But if you’re 70 or older (Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler is 75) and follow the advice of researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham to walk their way, you could significantly reduce your risk for a heart attack or stroke.
The researchers analyzed health data from 452 participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study who used a pedometer-like device to measure their daily steps. In this group, adults who took approximately 4,500 steps a day had a 77% lower risk of a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke, than those who took less than 2,000 steps a day and every additional 500 steps a day was associated with a 14% lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
Now, you know I’m enthusiastic about aiming for 10,000 steps or step-equivalents a day at any age. But if you’re starting a walking routine, adding 500 steps a day (a quarter mile) each week so you’re covering a mile more distance a day by the end of the month is a great way to get started. And, if after two months — don’t do this right away — you can make those 500 steps speedier than your normal pace, you gain even more: that brisk walking for about 30 minutes a day reduces not only the risk of heart disease, but of cancer, dementia and death.
