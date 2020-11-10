From cutting-edge technology to good old-fashioned advance planning, the music programs at Clarke University and University of Dubuque have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic in innovative ways.
Clarke University assistant professor of music Joshua Glasner was teaching at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., when shutdowns began taking place.
“In March, all of us were kind of thrown into this situation where we really just had to try to get through the semester in the best way possible,” he said.
That initial push to get students through the semester had Glasner and many other professors across the country using platforms such as Zoom and Google Hangouts to interact with students. Glasner said the platforms fell short from a musical standpoint.
“If we were to try and sing something as simple as ‘Row, Row, Row, Your Boat’ right now, it would be this cacophony of sound,” Glasner said, during a Zoom interview.
Amanda Huntleigh, assistant professor of music, also is the director of choral activities and the university’s music program coordinator.
“The two obstacles that everyone is trying to overcome right now with tech is lag time,” she said. “And our voices sound like we’re talking on a telephone, but we can’t make musical differences that way.”
The university began using SoundJack, a software application designed for musicians, when students returned to campus this fall.
The software was invented more than 20 years ago by Dr. Alexander Carôt, a German applied sciences professor. A musician by hobby, he wanted a way to play with fellow musicians in real-time when he couldn’t meet in person.
Clarke is one of a handful of schools in the country using SoundJack to teach music to its students.
Glasner and Huntleigh said Clarke administration reached out to its departments during the summer and asked them to participate in putting together a pandemic plan for when students returned to campus.
“The root of the tech was obviously already here,” Huntleigh said. “Bringing Josh on this year was a great opportunity to take advantage of his wealth of knowledge in this area that your average music professor just doesn’t have.
“There’s been a bit of a learning curve. But the feedback from the students has been incredible.”
Huntleigh added that the real time quality has impressed students the most.
“Many of the students were really frustrated last spring,” Huntleigh said. “They had accompaniment tracks, but it wasn’t the same thing.”
As a new instructor, Glasner said the first lessons with his students were chock-full of first-time meetings, introductions and goal setting.
“But when we started actually having a lesson, and there’s no pauses between people saying things or singing things or playing a different note, their eyes lit up and I knew they were thinking, ‘Oh wow, I can actually do music again,’” he said.
At the University of Dubuque, social distancing and proactive planning has allowed instructors to normalize many aspects of the campus experience for students.
“The number one thing we had to consider was minimizing the spread of aerosols in playing instruments and singing and trying to do that in a safe way,” said Nolan Hauta, assistant professor of instrumental music, who also directs the school’s jazz and athletic bands.
Hauta and associate professor of instrumental music Cassandra Bechard worked together to develop a plan that would allow students to continue learning in as normal a fashion as possible.
“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Hauta said. “We were very proactive.”
One thing the professors discovered was that masks on instruments had the same effect as masks on students in mitigating the spread of aerosols.
“We have a student who made all the masks for the singers, which have a little more room to resonate,” Bechard said. “And there are masks for instruments, too. Instruments with any kind of openings have bell covers.”
Pep band and jazz band have continued with outdoor performances, which have proved successful because the bands are small.
“Outside performances have been a big thing for us this fall,” he said. “We were fortunate to have good weather and they were really well received.”
When students are not on campus, meetings apps like Zoom have filled the void of in-person instruction.
“There are some upsides there,” Bechard said. “It’s easy to share screens or share online resources.”
In-person instruction has involved moving from practice rooms to larger classrooms, where maintaining social distancing is an easier task.
Other precautions that have been implemented include gloves for drummers, wiping off condensations on instruments such as trumpets with puppy pads and exiting classrooms on a regular basis to allow the HVAC to recirculate without people in the space.
“The students have been really amazing,” Bechard said. “It would be easy for them to call it quits. But they’ve been great.”
All of the professors agree that the pandemic has forced them to think outside the box to create the best possible learning experience for their students.
“COVID is really a serious and sad situation for the whole world,” Bechard said. “But it really has opened up collaboration in a lot of different ways.”