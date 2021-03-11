The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Student Concerto Competition virtually this year, according to a press release.
Piano, strings, woodwind, brass and percussion students in grades eight through 12 are eligible to participate. Applicants can perform as instrumental soloists or as part of a duet, trio or quartet and must be a member of the Dubuque Symphony Youth Ensembles or live within 50 miles of Dubuque.
First place winners are not eligible to enter the competition the following year.
Those participating are asked to perform one movement from an orchestral concerto or other work, not to exceed 10 minutes.
The first place winner will be awarded $500, with a possible invitation to perform with the symphony orchestra the following season.
The second place winner will be awarded $300 and earns a possible invitation to perform with the DSO the following season.
The third place winner will be awarded $100, with a possible invitation to perform with the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra.
An honorable mention certificate could be awarded.
Applications are due by Friday, March 26. Video submissions are due by Saturday, April 17. Application forms and rules can be found at www.dubuquesymphony.org.
For more information, contact Hannah Von Mulert, director of education and outreach, at hvonmulert@dubuquesymphony.org or 563-557-1677.