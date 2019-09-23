A benefit ride and silent auction for Jay Thoma will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at Hammerhead’s Bar & Billiards, 2095 Kerper Blvd., suite 2.
Thoma, 21, was born with hypoplastic right heart syndrome and pulmonary atresia, meaning his heart never formed correctly, resulting in having only half of a working organ. After numerous surgeries and other procedures, Thoma also developed protein-losing enteropathy and is in need of a heart transplant.
Hosted by Jay’s Journey to a New Heart, proceeds from the event will support expenses related to the transplant, with a goal to raise $10,000.
Check-in for the ride will begin at 9:30, with departure at 11. Stops will be at Copper Dome Sports Bar in Lancaster, Wis.; The Back Bar/The Annex at Pizzeria Uno in Platteville, Wis.; and Sandy Hook Tavern in Hazel Green, Wis., before returning to Dubuque at 4 p.m.
All motorcycles, trucks and cars are welcome. The cost is $10 per driver, rider or passenger, and includes a 5 p.m. meal at Hammerhead’s Bar & Billiards after the ride. Meal-only tickets are $8. The bar also will donate 25 cents to Jay’s Journey to a New Heart for every beer or pop sold that day. The silent auction will run until 7:30 p.m.
Those unable to attend the benefit can call or visit any Dupaco Community Credit Union location to make a donation to the Jay’s Journey to a New Heart fund.