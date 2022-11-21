If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what moves you. Investing time and energy will help you accept the changes necessary to reach your goal. Opportunities will come from the familiar. Choose peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) What you do will significantly impact what unfolds. Talk is cheap unless you are prepared to follow through with your promises. Look at your budget and adjust whatever is necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take advantage of any opportunity. Your ability to size up situations and make decisions will help you stay ahead of any competition you encounter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change is necessary if you want to maintain balance and equality in your life. Look for opportunities that allow you to grow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be cautious with investments, health and contracts. Read the fine print, and don't act in haste. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Weigh the pros and cons before agreeing to something questionable. Problems will begin with a lack of valid information.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for any opportunity to stretch your dollar. Invest in yourself and your ability to earn more, and manage your savings efficiently.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider how you can improve an unfolding situation. A change may seem scary, but doing nothing will make you vulnerable. Decide what you really want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Ignore anyone trying to interfere with your plans. A disciplined attitude will help you gain respect and the assistance you need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your intuition guide you. Be a good listener, and you'll get a clear picture of what you can do to improve things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Playing emotional games will backfire. Using charm to win favors can work if you don't renege on your promises. Maintain a stellar reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make sure you know what's expected of you. It's up to you to lay out a plan and sell it. A situation will turn out better than anticipated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on what you are trying to achieve. Learn as you go, and don't stop until you are happy with the results. You will suffer a financial loss if you hesitate or neglect your responsibilities.
