If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what moves you. Investing time and energy will help you accept the changes necessary to reach your goal. Opportunities will come from the familiar. Choose peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) What you do will significantly impact what unfolds. Talk is cheap unless you are prepared to follow through with your promises. Look at your budget and adjust whatever is necessary.

