“Dear God: Stop the burning. Amen”
That is the simple prayer uttered by a young African American boy in a 1996 episode of the television series “7th Heaven.”
I sought out the spiritual program that we used to watch as a family because I was tired of watching reruns of sporting events. How ironic this episode was up next for me last weekend during the aftermath of the George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
In this episode, called “The Color of God,” the church where the young boy’s father preaches is burned down. The show’s featured family, the Camdens — whose Caucasian father also is a pastor — invites them into their home for comfort. All of the children live under the same roof for two days as the pastors stay in the parish home in case another fire is attempted.
Well, there are about six kids in each family, and not all of them get along. The two youngest boys and girls play fine together. They don’t understand or comprehend the hate and bigotry yet.
The teenage Caucasian kids try to understand why their African American counterparts are so angry. But they are incapable, and everybody gets frustrated.
Then, as the large group sits down for a tense and unpredictable dinner, the youngest black boy is asked to say a prayer.
“Dear God, Stop the burning. Amen”
That hit me in the face. A lot of us have been praying something like that all of our lives — regardless of race, creed or religion. There has been so much burning — literally and figuratively — of African American lives. It has hurt and bothered me ever since I can remember.
I was only 11 during the 1968 Martin Luther King Jr. assassination race riots. I watched in horror on our 24-inch, black-and-white television screen the image of several policemen spray fire hoses at protesters and beat them with clubs.
I recall being very angry when hearing the N-word used by distant relatives or parents of some of my friends and feeling frustrated that I couldn’t change them.
My father had some racist tendencies, but his tolerance helped guide me to acceptance. An introverted Christian man, he once held a Bible at me and said “the answer is in here, and it’s love.”
Although nobody is perfect, if we all based our lives on love for our neighbors, there would be far fewer incidents of hate and destruction, ranging from police brutality to rioters looting to simple things such as venomous social media posts.
If love abounded, we’d all be more willing to forgive.
In Luke 6:37, Jesus says, “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.”
King once said, “We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”
I pray that the protests and riots will help lead to less racism and more understanding. I pray that those afflicted by all forms of violence or burning will forgive their transgressors. Amen.
Although these prayers seem almost impossible to achieve, I remember what Christ said in part, in Mark 11:23-24: “... if you have faith like a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you.’”
The ending of that “7th Heaven” episode was inspirational, but not necessarily happily ever after.
As a Christian, I believe the only happily-ever-after ending is heaven, through Jesus. It helps keep me strong during these trying times.