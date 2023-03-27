If your birthday is today: Express yourself and communicate your intentions. Your determination will help you finish what you start if you don't let anxiety or anger hold you back. Be innovative and passionate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Research and preparation will help to know what you are up against. Choose your words wisely and share with like-minded people.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.