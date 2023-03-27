If your birthday is today: Express yourself and communicate your intentions. Your determination will help you finish what you start if you don't let anxiety or anger hold you back. Be innovative and passionate.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Research and preparation will help to know what you are up against. Choose your words wisely and share with like-minded people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Concentrate on getting things up and running before you share your plans. Someone you love or respect will spark an unexpected change of heart.
Recommended for you
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do what you do best. Your insight and ability to delegate will ensure your success. Be a leader who chooses the best person for each job, and watch your dream come true.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You may feel like taking on the world, but until you are prepared to follow through with your plans, you are better off working alone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think about the possibilities before making a move. Don't gamble with your reputation or health. Seek out like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A financial opportunity or contract looks inviting. Let your intelligence lead the way, and use your voice to promote opportunity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't let your emotions get in the way. If information you receive sounds far-fetched or contradictory, do more digging. Don't act without having all the facts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Try something new. Revisit an emotional issue you have yet to resolve. Put boundaries in place. Don't let yourself be taken for granted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Brace yourself if you are dealing with outside influences. Stick close to home. Peers will encourage you to follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change geared toward improving your health will bring long-lasting effects. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't be too quick to dismiss someone's actions. Use your experience and intuition to guide you in a positive direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take pride in your work and how you run your home. Listen to what others say, but do what works best for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.