A pair of events today and Saturday will serve as part of Central Express on Dubuque’s Central Avenue Corridor.
Two runway shows will take place at Pop-Up Boutique, 2230 Central Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Vintage fashions will be provided by Merry Pop-In Shoppe and Nuna Butik, with jewelry provided by HollyDolly and Vintage Rose. The event is free, with snacks and refreshments provided.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Galena, Ill.-based folk singer and songwriter Jim Post will perform. Post is known for the hit, “Reach Out of the Darkness,” recorded as part of the duo Friend & Lover, which spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard charts in 1968. Joining Post will be Dubuque folk and blues singer and songwriter Denny Garcia. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
In addition to the events, patrons also can browse resale clothing, artisan metal work, woodwork, jewelry, photography, paintings, drawings and more.
For more information, visit
centralexpress.