Netflix’s documentary about the effects of social media meets the audience with an eye-opening challenge in “The Social Dilemma.”
Told through a series of interviews with some of the world’s most influential tech moguls and researchers, the documentary touches on a variety of topics in the social media realm. The documentary also is told in scripted scenes with actors that double-down on the dramatic themes of the interviews. The documentary is directed by Jeff Orlowski.
“The Social Dilemma” is one of the most eye-opening documentaries I’ve seen.
It takes a topic that everyone is familiar with, but analyzes how the medium enables addictive habits, mood swings, mental health issues, division in politics and more issues.
The majority of interviews are with ex-workers from companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Instagram and other social media companies.
Comparisons of social media user engagement is traced to links of higher rates of depression, self-harm and suicide in younger age groups.
The documentary takes an inside look into how social media is tailor-made for each user.
As these apps routinely monitor your viewing/posting habits, the interviews explain how companies profit off your engagement in social media.
This is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the laundry list of topics that are discussed. I highly recommend that all social media users give it a watch. I think you owe it to yourself to become more educated about the screens that dominate your life — and how they do it.
A good documentary should aim to instill a dialogue among its audience. This is what “The Social Dilemma” does.
This is a film that desperately wants you to talk with your friends about the issues and how they happen every day.
“The Social Dilemma” pleads with its audience to become more cognizant of the far-reaching impacts of social media. I believe it covers all angles and doesn’t cater heavily to any side. I can only encourage that viewers give it their own conclusion.
This said — you should definitely watch this documentary. This is one I won’t forget anytime soon. I’m sure you won’t either.
I give “The Social Dilemma” 5 stars out of 5. It is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 34 minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.