Tuesday, Dec. 17
Cookie Decorating Toddler Tuesday. 10:30 a.m.-noon, Kennedy Mall, 555 John F Kennedy Road. Attendees will decorate cookies in center court. It will kick off at 10:45 with a holiday music performance.
Holiday Gathering. 7-8:30 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 218 Summit St. There will be a reading by Carole Sullivan of the O. Henry short story, “The Gift of the Magi,” followed by holiday singing led by Kent Parry. Refreshments and sweets provided. Details: 779-214-0261 and www.galenacenterfor
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Holiday Wine Tasting. 6-8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Enjoy complimentary appetizers while tasting samples of wine from wine producers and regions across the world. Bottles of wine will be available for purchase. Details: tinyurl.com/r26b8ck.
Friday, Dec. 20
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville (Wis.). 4-8 p.m., Main Street. Businesses will stay open late for shopping, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers and activities for children. Some events and activities will require purchase. Details: www.platteville.com/events/holiday-events.
Christmas Carols & Cookies. 6-9 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Tasting Room, 515 S. Main St. The third annual event will include carol singing and a glass of Galena Cellars holiday wine paired with cookies. Details: 815-777-3330 and www.galenacellars.com.