News in your town

'Jumanji' ends 'Frozen 2' hot streak to claim top spot

Royal Caribbean sending new Quantum Ultra ship Odyssey of the Seas to Florida

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: It's the season to reap the health benefits of giving and receiving

Minimally invasive procedure for emphysema

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Nutrition expert provides tips for staying health over the holidays