Conan using technology to return to late night
NEW YORK — With iPhones and Skype, Conan O’Brien is going back on the air.
The late-night host said he will resume putting out new episodes of TBS’ “Conan” on March 30. His staff will remain at home, and the show will be cobbled together with O’Brien on an iPhone and guests via Skype.
“This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt,” said O’Brien on Twitter.
The late-night shows have all shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic to avoid congregating live audiences and large TV crews. Some hosts have pumped out web videos.
Jimmy Fallon has produced 10-minute “At Home” shows for NBC’s “Tonight.” In one episode, he did a video chat with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jimmy Kimmel and David Spade have given monologues from their homes. On Monday, Stephen Colbert delivered a 10-minute monologue from his bathtub in a segment that was added to an episode that was otherwise a rerun of CBS’s “The Late Show.”
O’Brien, though, is the first to try to remotely mount a full broadcast from home.
Rosie revives daytime talk show for just 1 episode
Rosie O’Donnell is reviving her old daytime talk show for one time only — and her guest list is impressive.
A who’s-who of Broadway and Hollywood — including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan and Barry Manilow — plan to join O’Donnell on Sunday for a live streaming of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund.
The show will be available at Broadway.com and livestreamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel. It starts at 5 p.m.
Others expected to show up include: Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Judith Light, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Jordin Sparks and Ben Vereen.