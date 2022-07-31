If your birthday is today: Tunnel vision might help you reach your target, but it also will cause you to miss opportunities. Understanding the dynamics of what’s going on around you will give you a clearer picture of how to make the most of your time, talent and money. Seek out the most practical way to take advantage of what life can offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger set in when you need to get things done. Know what others expect of you. Set yourself up for success by being realistic and focusing on your happiness. Don’t give in to temptation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.