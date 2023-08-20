With a longtime reputation as a rough-and-tumble western frontier town during the mid-19th century, it is no surprise that many young men who were born and raised in Dubuque sought adventure and took on dangerous challenges.
Sometimes that meant seeking their fortunes as the frontier spread farther west, or sometimes it meant finding that adventure right at home.
Everett Akins, known as “Shorty” to just about everybody, was one who, for the most part, found adventure right where he was planted.
Born in Dubuque on Nov. 5, 1898, to Andrew and Salena Akins, Shorty grew up on Cherry Street with two older sisters, Cora and Edna, and two younger brothers, Clifford and Harold.
He worked as an electrician for Dubuque Electric Co. and registered for the World War I draft, although there is no record of him being drafted or serving in the military.
Akins played catcher for the Dubuque Studebakers, a barnstorming baseball team of the early 20th century, and sometimes worked as a steeplejack along with his brothers. It may have been that steeplejack work that gave him the idea to begin climbing buildings in Dubuque without the assistance of ropes or hooks, often drawing a curious crowd.
In July of 1920, Akins climbed the Dubuque Courthouse, hanging on a trapeze off the copper courthouse dome and thrilling the crowd when he dropped off the trapeze, catching himself by his feet. The event was so well-attended that he did it again that evening, drawing an even bigger crowd.
In September of the same year, Akins climbed the Bank and Insurance Building, located on the corner of Ninth and Main streets. He is also known to have climbed the Majestic Theater at Fourth and Main streets.
Part of Akins’ act was to make a show of signing a waiver before each climb, absolving the owners or managers of any responsbility in the case of death or serious injury.
Excited about the response to his death-defying feats, Akins joined an air circus in 1921, when he was 22 years old. The act included jumping from one plane’s wing to another while it was in the air. “Wing walkers” were a popular attraction in the days of traveling circuses and air shows, and Akins did it regularly. He would also swing on a trapeze underneath the plane during its flight.
The Big Air Meet, a popular air show, would make regular appearances near Farley, Iowa, and Akins was often the star attraction. Advertisements in the Telegraph Herald would say, “come and see Shorty Akins’ hair-raising leap from plane to plane in mid-air and other death-defying stunts.”
During one show, however, Akins’s hands became so numb while he was in the air that he couldn’t get back into the plane. Another plane was sent up to fly beneath him and cut him free from the rope he had wrapped around his hand to keep from falling.
Akins married Daisy Lukens in May of 1923, but the union didn’t last long. The Dec. 4, 1924, edition of the Telegraph Herald contained a story that Daisy Akins had been granted a divorce due to “cruel and inhuman treatment and non-support,” and that the only home Akins had provided for his wife was a shed he had converted into a gym.
Akins did operate a gym on O’Hagen Street, although it’s not known if that was the dwelling his wife had been relegated to living in during their short marriage. In 1933, he joined the YMCA and taught tumbling and gymnastics.
He married again, this time to Rosella Otting, and she remained his wife until his death. Neither marriage produced any children.
In addition to his stunt work throughout the county, Akins was often mentioned in the TH’s “News of Record” of civil court cases. He seemed to often be embroiled in lawsuits over property or taxes, but it didn’t seem to deter him from entertaining crowds or surrounding himself with friends and business associates.
In 1933, Akins joined forces with several other businessmen to form the Dubuque Amusement Corporation, which purchased the dance hall at Union Park that had been in disuse for a number of years.
Akins was in charge of dismantling the building, then reassembling it in its new location on Sageville Road. Known as Melody Mill once it re-opened, it became a popular dance and gathering place for many people in the area.
Dubuque’s own ‘human fly’ died in Berkley, Mich., in 1965, and is buried in Mount Calvary Cemetery.