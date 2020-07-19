My monthly columns as of late have taken on a similar tone: “Yep. Still at home. Still socially distant. Still haven’t watched ‘Tiger King.’”
Unfortunately, many events continue to see cancellations or adapt to virtual offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with some businesses and activities reopening in our neck of the woods, many continue to venture out quite a bit less than we might normally as cases surge, forcing us to seek other means of entertainment.
Aside from spending a lot more time outdoors (and I have the bug bites to show for it), this has been a remarkable time for catching up on summer reading. And streaming offerings have never been better.
If you’re looking for options to check out, here are a handful I’ve enjoyed:
Books to crack open
“Born to Run,” by Bruce Springsteen. This autobiography that inspired the Boss’ Broadway stint was released in 2016. I’d never been a huge Springsteen fan, but after reading this, I’m a convert. More than just a memoir about his journey into music, Springsteen digs deep when it comes to recalling his early years growing up in New Jersey amid poverty and a vibrant Italian family.
“Revolution of the Soul,” by Seane Corn. This might have been required reading for my yoga teacher training, but it’s the first book I’ve ever finished and flipped back to begin reading again the next day. You needn’t be a yogi, nor have any burning desire to practice yoga. It’s an extraordinarily rich and real story about the circumstances that lead one woman to understanding more about who she is and her life’s purpose.
Stuff to stream
“New York: A Documentary Film.” This eight-part, 17½-hour series was directed by Ric Burns (younger brother of acclaimed documentarian Ken Burns) and originally aired on PBS. It’s a thorough and interesting view, capturing the history of the Big Apple. If you’re looking for something of substance to chip away at rather than binge in one sitting, it fits the bill. It also pairs well with the next stream on my list. Amazon Prime.
“Hamilton.” I jumped on the bandwagon with this one. But it’s worth every bit of hype to see the original and diverse Broadway cast deliver this powerful American history lesson through a contemporary lens using hip hop to impressively cram more than 20,000 words into two-and-a-half hours. If you were among the lucky ones to score a ticket to this show live, there are some beautiful details to catch in the film adaptation. Be prepared for a rather spitty King George III, and have a box of tissues at the ready for Act 2. Then, tell me how you interpreted the ending because it’s driving me insane. Disney+.
“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.” It’s difficult to describe this flick without it sounding like an endorsement for narcotics. But if you’re looking for a “trip” that’s light, humorous and features an all-star cast, look no further than this documentary. Netflix.
How about it, readers: What books and streaming shows do you recommend?