The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the Mathias Ham House Historic Site will host several Halloween-inspired events and activities.
• “A Haunting on Lincoln Ave.,” will feature a day filled with activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ham House, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
Halloween-themed house tours will detail the rise of Halloween and its traditions, as well as today’s fascination with ghost stories. Rumors from the Ham House’s past will be revisited through the tours, which begin at 11 and take place hourly, with the last tour beginning at 4. Crafts such as candle making and masks will be available to all visitors, as will historic games such as snap apple and gossip. Hot apple cider will be provided.
General admission is $7.50 for adults and $4 for ages 3-17. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and members of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium are free.
At 1, the Rev. Stacy Kopchinski, national spiritualist teacher from the Morris Pratt Institute, will present, “The History of Modern American Spiritualism.” From 6 to 7, guests can travel back in time and witness a Victorian Halloween Ball. Performers will bring Halloween to life through theatrical experiences in rooms along the tour. Visitors also will witness a séance, parlor games and more.
Tickets for “The History of Modern American Spiritualism” and the Victorian Halloween Ball are limited and are sold separately. Tickets include admission to “A Haunting on Lincoln Ave.” festivities and are available at rivermuseum.com/events at $11.50 for adults and $6 for ages 17 and younger.
• The second event will include the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s 31st annual Mad Scientist Party & Trick-or-Treat event, presented by MidWestOne Bank, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Mississippi River Discovery Center.
Included will be a trick-or-treating route through the wetland and onto the William M. Black. Inside the Mississippi River Discovery Center, guests can enjoy live animal programs, science experiments and face painting. Costumes are encouraged, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
The event is geared to ages 12 and younger. Tickets are $5 per person for ages 3 and older, $4 for members 3 and older and free for those younger than 3. Regular Museum & Aquarium admission charges will not apply. Tickets can be purchased at rivermuseum.com/events or at the door. There will be a separate entrance for prepaid ticket holders and those purchasing tickets at the door.