Andy Samberg’s latest comedy, “Palm Springs,” packs a comedic punch with an original twist.
Nyles is stuck in a time loop where he re-lives the same day over again. When he meets a girl named Sarah at a wedding, she gets brought into the same circumstance.
The film stars Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Tyler Hoechlin and Camila Mendes. It’s directed by Max Barbakow.
“Palm Springs” made waves by becoming the biggest purchase in Sundance Film Festival’s history earlier this year. It was sold for a record $17.5 million and 69 cents. It also beat out “The Birth of a Nation” by only 69 cents to take the record.
“Palm Springs” is a refreshing version of the “Groundhog Day” story formula. There’s enough twists and idiosyncrasies that make the concept feel different in execution, even on a technical level.
There’s subtle camera angle changes when each morning resets to make it feel less familiar.
Above all, the film boasts two layered leading performances and a deep sense of heart.
“Palm Springs” further cements Samberg as one of the funniest talents in comedy today. From cult-classics such as “Hot Rod” and “Popstar” to the hit sitcom, “Brooklyn-Nine-Nine,” his comedic chops are hall-of-fame-level at this juncture.
The show belongs to Samberg and Milioti. Each play off each other with ease. Whether trading jabs or working together to get out of the loop, the dynamic is very well realized. These are two well-fleshed out leads, full-stop.
I want to see more roles from Milioti in the future because of her strong showcase here.
The effects of the time loop are examined in detail for each character. Nyles and Sarah don’t share the same experiences or goals. Where Nyles is afraid to leave behind his lack of responsibility, Sarah wants to return to her normal life.
In a seemingly consequence-free existence, the film asks what the psychological effects could be. The trade off of living in the loop means that you can never raise a family or enjoy the fruits of a lifelong labor.
What I appreciated the most about this film is that it’s very conscious of how the loop affects its characters. While there’s many hilarious gags used at its expense, they never take away from the dramatic elements. There’s a genuine push-and-pull aspect to Nyles and Sarah’s relationship that feels natural and well-written.
The addition of Simmons is a welcome one. I won’t spoil how his character adds to the story, but his character accents it perfectly. He definitely has a few good comedic bits alongside Samberg as well.
At a $5 million budget, there occasionally are budgetary constraints. There’s some dodgy CGI shots and edits used to compensate for their lack of VFX budget. This is a minor issue, however, and won’t take away from your enjoyment of the story.
Through unique execution of a familiar story concept, “Palm Springs” isn’t your average ‘Groundhog Day” prototype. Samberg and Milioti deliver hilarious comedy that doesn’t get in the way of weighty character-work. This easily is one of the most refreshing and unique films of the year. It’s a definite recommendation from me.
I give “Palm Springs” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes. It’s streaming on Hulu and is playing at select drive-in movie theater locations.