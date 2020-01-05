SINSINAWA, Wis. — Local author Kevin Koch’s book, “The Thin Places: A Celtic Landscape from Ireland to the Driftless,” will be the topic of discussion at Sinsinawa Mound’s winter book discussion from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
The book is a work of creative nonfiction, offering narratives of solo and guided hikes through the mountains and bogs of Ireland and among the river bluffs and steep hills of the American Midwest’s Driftless Area.
The work includes conversations with spiritual leaders, conservationists and geologists and explores a spirituality of nature that draws from the Catholic Christian tradition, from pre-Christian and Christian Celtic culture, from Native American traditions and from contemporary post-Christian thought.
Copies of the book are available for purchase at Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.