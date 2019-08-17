While in college, the Rev. Stephanie Schlimm spent a trying year studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain.
”I wanted to teach high school Spanish,” said the new pastor at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque. “But it was a lonely time in Spain; I prayed a lot more than I ever had. I really leaned and depended on God.”
Schlimm, 36, also began to realize that perhaps the clergy life was in her future.
She was raised in a faith-filled home in San Antonio, attending Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Her mother was a minister of music. But her decision to become a pastor came over time.
Here is a visit with Schlimm:
Hometown/church: Dubuque, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Marital status/spouse/children: Married to Matt Schlimm, professor at University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. We have three children, ages 14, 5 and 3.
How long have you been a clergy leader? Full-time clergy for 11 years.
How long at your present church? Started at St. Luke’s on July 1.
Where else have you pastored? Epworth UMC from 2012 to 2019 (lived in Dubuque since 2012); associate pastor of Holy Covenant UMC in Katy, Texas, from 2008 to 2012.
How would you describe your preaching style?
My preaching is based in a study of Scripture and a desire to connect it to the lives of the hearers. My style is a combination of teaching, challenge, humor, life-application and reminders of God’s love and mercy.
Typically, I include teaching about the context in which the Scripture was written, and in my preparation, I ask the questions, “What does this say about who God is and who God calls us to be in this world today?” I try to help connect the words of scripture to their life, so that these universal truths of love, mercy, justice and redemption might take root in us all.
What is your favorite book in the Bible and why?
It’s hard to pick a favorite, but for me, the wisdom of the Psalms is some of the most accessible and consistently relevant in our time. The Psalms give us words to connect with God through a wide range of emotions and experiences. Feel abandoned? Read Psalm 13. Feel vulnerable? Read Psalm 121. Feel grateful? Read Psalm 118.
I also love the way the Gospel of Luke captures a glimpse of Jesus’ ministry with the poor and marginalized. It shows God’s commitment to a kingdom built on different tenants than accumulation and power.
Rather, God values community, inclusion and the power of humility. I love the Book of Acts’ stories of the early church and how God works through imperfect people to build community that reflects the welcome and provision that we know in God.
Describe a time when your faith might have been tested.
Just like anyone, I’ve had seasons of faith struggles. Those struggles are often connected with seasons of facing health scares of loved ones, facing difficult circumstances beyond our control or worries about the future.
In my experience, these moments have drawn me closer to God. It is in these moments when I’ve found myself calling out to God for help even more so than when all is sunny and seemingly simple. Sometimes in the darkest times, God’s presence is most evident to us.
Describe a time when your faith seemed to be rewarded or enhanced:
The reward of faith isn’t always a physical blessing but a deeper connection and trust in a loving God. I don’t believe that we are faithful in order to receive a reward. We are faithful because God has already been generous and faithful to us.
Each new day, with breath in our lungs and firm ground beneath our feet, is a generous gift from our Creator.
What would you say to someone who is wondering whether God is real or not in his or her life?
The life of faith is not without doubt or struggle. While sometimes, God seems impossible or undetectable, I’m convinced still that God’s presence does not wane.
When times of doubt overwhelm, I encourage people to seek out small glimpses of good. Where has there been provision in this day? Have you had what you needed? When you’ve been at the end of your rope, what has kept you going?
In the Bible, Jesus showed up most often to those with struggles. I’m convinced that doubt and struggle are often where the Holy Spirit nudges us to encounter our faithful God.