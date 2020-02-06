The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St., will host spring break day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, during the week of March 16 in conjunction with the Dubuque Community School District’s spring break.
Kindergarten through fifth grade students are invited to engage in a different themed experience each day. Themes include endangered animals, invasive animals and plants, water ecosystems, animal identification and survival tactics and recycling and repurposing. Crafts, animal encounters and experiences throughout the museum will be part of each camp.
Registration is required by Friday, March 6. The cost is $200 for a full week of full-day sessions. Half-day costs start at $140. Single day options are also available.
Parents can use childcare and dependent care credits for day camp programs. Free wrap-around care will be available.
Discounts are available for museum members.
For more information or to register, visit www.rivermuseum.com.