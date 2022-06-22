If your birthday is today: You'll be a part of something new and exciting this year. Your insight will make it easier to achieve your goals. Everything will fall into place once you focus on love, personal growth and your image.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take a minimalist approach to life, love and work. Don't take on too much. Look for ways to ensure you reach your target.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Trust your instincts and share your thoughts. Protect yourself from pushy people. Deal with something that's hampering you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't buy into something unfamiliar. Knowing what you are up against is your best defense. Put your heart and soul into your dreams.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You can talk your way in or out of anything if you use your intelligence. Exaggeration will cause problems if you can't keep your promises.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stay away from joint ventures, shared expenses and discussions that can cost you. Look for multiple solutions, and be flexible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get out and have fun. An energetic challenge will motivate you to take responsibility for your happiness and bring about positive changes at home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Anger will build if you can't agree. Take nothing for granted. The more you do for yourself, the easier it will be to get what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put everything you've got into what you want to achieve. Invest in yourself and your skills. A romantic gesture will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take better care of yourself mentally and physically. Don't let someone put you in an awkward position. Truth matters.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Recognize what and who you are up against, then adjust how you do things. Don't share too much information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An energetic approach to whatever you do will help you outshine the competition. Use the element of surprise to keep everyone guessing and waiting to see what you'll do next.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Your charismatic appeal will attract plenty of attention. Speak up. How you use your energy will determine your success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.