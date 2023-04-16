John Stewart, whose long career in academia focused on the art of communication, has broken down into bite-size pieces — for lack of a better term — the art of dialogue when race comes into the conversation.
Stewart, a Dubuque resident who was a professor at the University of Washington for 32 years, has spent the past 10 years as the vice-president of academic affairs at the University of Dubuque.
In his new book, “Dismantling Racism One on One,” Stewart analyzes and breaks down three unique conversations. At least one of those conversations is pretty well-known — between Jennifer Thompson-Cannino and Ronald Cotton. It was their co-written memoir, “Picking Cotton: Our Memoir of Injustice and Redemption,” that inspired Stewart to write his book.
Recommended for you
In 1985, Cotton, who is Black, was convicted of the rape of Thompson-Cannino, who is White. Ten years later, DNA exonerated him, sending the pair on the road to forgiveness and redemption.
“Their book showed up in my life because the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque distributed copies,” Stewart said. “I read it, and when I go to the part of the book where (Cotton) said ‘She saw me,‘ that struck me of how clear that conversation was. It was an example of what I’d studied for a long time — personal communication.”
Stewart said those three small words made a big impact.
“That statement from Ronald is an expression of his realization that Jennifer connected with him as a unique individual,” he said. “That statement echoed for me.”
In “Dismantling Racism,” which Stewart describes as a “self-help” book, the breakdown of those conversations, including one of his own, is meant to help readers reflect on their communication skills.
“I had a friend who mentioned being in a conversation where racism was raised,” Stewart said. “She was able to use from the techniques from my book during the conversation, and it turned out better than she thought it would. That’s the kind of empowerment I’m hoping people can experience from this book.”
Stewart said people can learn from both positive and negative examples, both of which are included in the book, how to relate to individuals.
“When we’re in a conversation, we need to ask who this person is,” Stewart said. “How can I invite them to share some of their uniqueness, and how can I share my uniqueness? When we can interact with each other as individuals, that’s the opposite of stereotyping. Racism occurs because people stereotype.”
Stewart said the book is a guide to help anyone who wants to improve one-on-one conversations.
“This book doesn’t focus on systemic racism,” he said. “That’s enormously important, of course. But there’s another place where racism rears its ugly head, and that’s one-on-one conversations. I want readers to make changes that have the promise of transforming those conversations, and of connecting with people.”
“Dismantling Racism One on One” will be available at a book signing at River Lights Bookstore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.