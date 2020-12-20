News in your town

What's it worth on eBay? Holsters and guns popular in 1950s-’60s

Grammar Guy: Verbing around the Christmas tree

Ask Amy: Sudden loss brings up awkward questions

Earworms: How and why certain tunes get stuck inside our heads

Here’s what pandemic-era skiing, snowboarding will look like this winter

Positively Speaking: Believe that you can be successful from the start

Schlichenmeyer: Pope Francis lets readers figure it out

Gloss: When the year gives you lemons ...

That's weird: Illegal winery busted at Alabama town's sewage plant

New on DVD

On the list

People in the News: Eminem apologizes to Rihanna for decade-old support of Chris Brown

Today in History

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 19

Change creates turbulence. Pray to get in, not ‘outta here’

Ecumenical outdoor worship service planned at Casper Bluff

Jerde: Welcoming a non-believer into heaven

Dubuque church announces online, in-person Christmas Eve services

St. Peter Lutheran Church to host live nativity tonight

Sinsinawa Mound to host virtual Christmas services

Pandemic, loss unite 2 rural Missouri pastors around faith

Today in History

Ask Amy: Family has a savings and loan crisis

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 18

Ellis: Little action, few thrills in 'Ava'

'Wonder Woman 1984' hopes to lasso a little holiday joy

New movies

Television Q&A

Today in History

Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies

Ask Amy: Depressed partner locked in shame cycle

Drs. Oz and Roizen: The latest -- and tastiest -- wrinkle fighter

Galena Center for Arts to offer holiday play reading

Play preview: '12 Dates of Christmas' to open at Dubuque's Grand

'The Dark Knight,' 'Grease' among films inducted into National Film Registry

From stage to screen: B2wins offer virtual holiday performances to Heritage Center audiences

Drs. Oz and Roizen: What to do for post-COVID nerve pain or numbness

Ask Amy: Cheating boyfriend claims he was hacked

Today's horoscope: Dec. 17