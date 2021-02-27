SINSINAWA, Wis. -- Sinsinawa Mound will host, "The Driftless Oaks: A History of Climate, Environment and People from the Rings of Trees" from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, via Zoom, according to a press release.
Evan Larson and Chris Underwood will share stories, photographs and scientific results from a decade of tree-ring research conducted in collaboration with geography students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and at sites across the Driftless Area, the release states.
The focus of the presentation will be the Driftless Oaks project, a seven-year effort that recently culminated in the publication of a 303-year reconstruction of drought for Southwest Wisconsin, with additional highlights from work developing multiple eastern red cedar tree-ring records that span the past seven centuries of climate and land use.
Larson has 18 years of experience using tree rings to investigate past climate, disturbance, forest development and invasive species impacts. Underwood is a biogeographer and paleoecologist with interests in the distribution of forest communities, fire ecology and global environmental change.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, by calling guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.