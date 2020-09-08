In 2001, Jade Angelica was working on an assignment for her doctoral ministry program in Boston when circumstances took a heartbreaking turn.
Her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
It ran in her family, with two maternal aunts having suffered from the disease.
Angelica, who grew up in Dubuque, returned to care for her mother in 2007. But her studies had since shifted dramatically.
“All of a sudden, I began integrating all of my class studies with what I was learning in caring for my mother,” Angelica said. “A combination of things came together in the study of Alzheimer’s and theology, on spirituality and what I came to experience during that time.”
Angelica’s mother passed away in 2011. But the knowledge and experience gained during the time of her diagnosis and care has manifested into an educational tool Angelica hopes will offer support and connection among other families going through similar situations.
“The Forgiving & The Forgetting” is an audio play featuring an ensemble cast of local actors.
Angelica, based in Dubuque, is the founder and director of Healing Moments Alzheimer’s Ministry. It strives to improve the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, reduce caregiver stress and inspire hope. She authored the play, as well as co-directed it with Suzie Wright.
It will debut with a national radio broadcast at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, with Alzheimer’s Speaks, a resource for caregivers and those living with Alzheimer’s, at www.alzheimersspeaks.com/radio-show. A live talk back with cast members will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
It will be rebroadcast via YouTube.
“We had a few live performances of the play with different casts,” Angelica said of how the impetus of an audio delivery came together, prior to COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered live theater. “One was in 2013 at a conference for the Alzheimer’s Association. At that time, we tried to do a video recording because to produce a play in a live format can cost a lot of money and can be very time-consuming.”
Unfortunately, the DVD of the video recording suffered from poor audio quality, rendering it unusable for the purpose of delivering it to the masses.
However, in 2015, a different cast came together for a reading. Unbeknownst to the ensemble, the audio technician tasked with providing sound for the reading had produced an audio recording and presented it to Angelica as a keepsake.
“In listening to it, it was fabulous just as a sound recording,” she said. “Ever since then, for five years, I had this idea in my mind to try to edit the script and make it into an audio radio play. And here I was in Dubuque with the local actors to do it.”
While informed by Angelica’s caregiving experience and how Alzheimer’s touched her life, “The Forgiving & The Forgetting” is a work of fiction that aims to challenge perspectives and ultimately foster connection. It follows one family’s journey toward healing and forgiveness while learning to navigate caregiving during their loved one’s struggles with dementia.
Dave Assmus portrays Father Tom, a Catholic priest and the son of Lizzie. Lizzie, played by Joan Mest, is suffering from Alzheimer’s.
Assmus, a retired Lutheran pastor, said it was his first foray into a theatrical endeavor since his high school years. His wife, Ruth, also was a member of the cast.
“Jade wrote a powerful script that reminds us of how we change as we go through life, not only in our personalities but in how we can learn from one another and adapt,” Assmus said. “My mother had a stroke in her mid-80s, and it changed her personality. I learned from that how to enjoy the present moment with her. During the last years of her life, there were some really fun moments. The character of Tom sees things as black-and-white. He goes through a transition where he first denies his mother is changing, but then changes his perspective in how he views her and his family. That really resonated with me.”
Much of that revelation in the script comes through the pivotal role of Tom’s sister and Lizzie’s estranged daughter, Eva, played by Jeannine Pitas.
Pitas is a teacher, writer, poet and Spanish-English literary translator who is particularly drawn to theater that can yield outreach opportunities.
“Eva has been estranged from her family for a very long time over an old family conflict, and she comes back to help care for her mother,” Pitas said. “Eva connects with her mother and teaches Tom how to connect with her as well. What was really impactful about it for me was that when COVID-19 hit and I turned to teaching online, I made the decision to return my hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., to care for my parents, who are 70 and 80 years old. I was extremely worried about them. It gave me some perspective on what it’s like to be in the dynamic of that caregiving role.”
Much of what society models is the prolonging of life but not necessarily ensuring a quality of life to match, Pitas said. She believed the play worked in favor of the latter.
“There is a line about making sure Lizzie has more good days than bad ones,” she said. “It makes so much sense. No one wants to feel as though they are a burden. The play really teaches something about the many ways we can connect with one another in interpersonal ways.”
The ensemble is rounded out by a narrator, musicians and others Angelica said not only embraced their roles but also the heart of the project built on the concept that while cognitive ability in those suffering from Alzheimer’s might fade, emotional development and the ability to connect continues to grow.
“We all came into it as strangers and left it as a community,” she said. “They all performed their roles so beautifully and took them so seriously. Two of the things that have always struck me about Dubuque was how great this community’s services are toward its older residents and how great this community’s performing arts are. This is the work of both of those coming together. It has been a joy for me to take my experience with my mother and use it as a creative expression.”
Assmus further described the experience as humbling.
“It’s great to be a part of something that you know has potential power to reach people and change them,” he said. “I’m grateful for the technology to make it possible to distribute it very widely to connect. Right now, we’re all looking for ways to connect.”