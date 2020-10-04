Like many of the journalists in our newsroom, the Telegraph Herald isn’t just my job — it’s my hometown newspaper. I grew up reading the TH, and I know that the stories we tell matter to the people in the communities we serve.
When I began working on the Telegraph Herald Copy Desk in 2016, I joined a team of editors that boasted more than 100 years of combined experience. Admittedly, it was intimidating to be the new guy on a crew that had been responsible for presenting every major news story of the past quarter-century, but I had spent a lifetime preparing for the job.
My mother was a voracious reader, and she read everything with a critical eye. Indelible in my memory is the sight of my mother reading the TH at our kitchen table, red pen in hand. She wasn’t searching for mistakes, but one rarely eluded her. When she would find the occasional typo or grammatical error, she would silently circle the offending text and continue reading. It didn’t matter if the paper was bound imminently for the wastebasket, never to be looked upon by another set of eyes; simply applying the red ink was enough to satisfy her compulsion. I think it was just her way of saying, “Somebody noticed.”
She died 15 years ago, but I approach every page I edit as though it would have to face the scrutiny of Mom’s red pen.
Because somebody will notice.