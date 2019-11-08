Timber Lake Playhouse is offering audition classes for area youth. The focus of the classes will be audition techniques for young actresses ages 7 through 13 wanting to perform in TLP’s production of “Annie” next summer. These techniques will provide students with the confidence to perform with poise, confidence, and panache.
The classes combine skill instruction with “doing” to help the student internalize and master the audition skills taught. In addition, students will learn a portion of a song from the show, choreography from the song and dialogue as they prepare their audition.
The first of these classes will be Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no charge for the class, but students should preregister at
www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling 815-244-2035.