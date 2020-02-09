If your birthday is today: Aim to turn your ideas into lucrative affairs this year. Attitude is everything. Project an outgoing persona and execute your plans with precision and an eye on the clock. Personal improvement, love and happiness look promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Social events will promote love and romance. Get involved in sports or activities that include movement and dexterity. Investments should include art purchases as well as personal development.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): How you spend your time will determine what you get in return. Volunteering will bring satisfaction, and adding to your qualifications will result in a higher income. Mix business with pleasure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a hard look at your investments. Look for ways to broaden your scope, understanding and connections. Do something physical and energizing. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Home improvements will pay off. Expect to face opposition or an emotional setback if you are impulsive or act on an assumption rather than on fact. Choose quality over quantity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get together with people who put a smile on your face. Live in the moment and enjoy what life has to offer. Share your intentions with someone special.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick to a budget and avoid undue stress. Keep situations in perspective and don’t over-react or put a relationship in jeopardy. Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan a fun-filled day with the people who bring out the best in you. Avoid complaints by living up to your promises and responsibilities. Pay attention to your loved ones and family.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let anger get the better of you. Avoid debates or no-win situations and focus on what’s doable. Listen to your intuition and stick to what you know and do best.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Join humanitarian groups. If you offer your time and services, not your cash, you will get more in return than you expected. Actions speak louder than words. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Refuse to let your emotions get the better of you. Jealousy will not be becoming and will cause trouble. Rewards for your ability to remain calm and fair will improve your day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Travel, adventure and excitement will be your preferred pursuits. Get involved in enjoyable physical activities. Personal improvements are favored, and love is in the stars. Play to win.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Disagreements are likely if you aren’t willing to listen to other points of view. Do your best to get along if you want others to hear what you have to say.