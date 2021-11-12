The Dubuque Arts Council has announced several live concerts planned in the coming months.
In cooperation with the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, it will present Neil Berg’s "Broadway Holiday" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in John and Alice Butler Hall.
Featuring Dubuque native Rita Harvey, Berg’s critically acclaimed musical revue aims to take audiences on a journey through Broadway history, including holiday tunes and hits from the musicals "My Fair Lady," "South Pacific," "West Side Story," "Chicago," "Jersey Boys" and "Wicked."
The performance is made possible with sponsorship from Vintage Cooperatives -- The Estates of Dubuque and the City of Dubuque’s Arts and Culture Special Program Grant.
Tickets, starting at $29 for the general public and $24 for UD affiliates, are available at the Farber Box Office and at www.dubuqueartscouncil.com.
The Dubuque Arts Council will kick off the New Year with big band vocalist Bryan Anthony’s "Celebrating Sinatra -- His Life in Music," set for 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Anthony will perform the music of Nelson Riddle, accompanied by Hunter Fuerste and His American Vintage Orchestra. The show will feature hits such as "I've Got You Under My Skin," "I've Got the World on a String" and "I Get a Kick Out of You."
In addition to the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, Anthony is a veteran vocalist of ensembles including the Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey orchestras. He frequently returns to sing with Fuerste, who performed with Guy Lombardo.
Also in collaboration with UD Heritage Center, The Lettermen will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in John and Alice Butler Hall.
During its more than 50-year career, the group has recorded more than 75 albums and racked up a myriad of hits, including “When I Fall in Love,” “Come Back Silly Girl,” “Theme from 'A Summer Place,'” “Goin’ Out of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Hurt So Bad” and “Shangri-La.”