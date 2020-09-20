Tomorrow will be split down the middle — half light, half dark — the second of two times a year, which humans have celebrated since ancient days.
The autumnal equinox, tomorrow, signals the beginning of fall, astronomically speaking. To understand why, Loras College physics professor Kenneth McLaughlin recommends you look at (or at least consider) a globe.
“When we get to the summer solstice (June 20, 2020), for us in the northern hemisphere, we’re tilted toward the sun,” he said. “The equinoxes are those halfway points. It is when the tilt is not toward the sun or away.”
That lack of tilt comes with several impacts obvious to people, even if they aren’t aware of the cause or have forgotten lessons from grade school.
“We’re one quarter of the way around the orbit,” McLaughlin said. “Then, the sun rises due east and due west for everyone on the planet. It is also dark the same amount of time that it is light, here on Earth.”
These are both laid out nicely in the terms for astronomical events. Solstice comes from the Latin words for “sun” and “to stand still.” Equinox comes from the Latin words for “equal” and “night.”
After the autumn equinox, until the winter solstice, more than half of the day will be dark, in the northern hemisphere — good news for fans of cooler weather.
“That’s how the seasons come about, how effectively the sun is warming the earth,” McLaughlin said. “We’re going to start cooling down.”
For all of the above reasons, people all over the globe have celebrated equinoxes in myriad ways.
Efforts to learn about how the tri-state’s past inhabitants — either indigenous or early European colonizers — marked the event were unfruitful. The book shelves of the area’s many historical societies and museums were bare on the subject. Messages to tribes which originally inhabited the area were not returned.
But current residents are celebrating the seasonal shift.
Eric Anglada will be facilitating an ecumenical outdoor worship service today, at 4 p.m. at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area to mark the occasion.
“In these troubling, difficult times, it’s important for people to find ways to gather, especially in the natural world, and honor the cycles of the year,” he said. “We’re going to gather together, share some readings and some contemplative time in nature.”
In the Catholic and Orthodox traditions, the equinox is marked by the Feast of St. Hildegard of Bingen and the Season of Creation.
“This is an especially good time to get out and honor the sacred book of nature,” Anglada said. “This has been an important day for millennia.”
If outside is not your thing, Claire Jenkins, who moved to Dubuque in July — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — said she will be celebrating the equinox as Mabon, in the modern pagan tradition.
“It has been a rough summer this year, no matter what you believe,” she said. “I’m going to build an alter, sacrifice some fruit and nuts for Second Harvest and just try to breathe for the new season.”
However you choose to celebrate the equinox, get ready for fall. This is your last day of summer.