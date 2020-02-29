Clarke University and Loras College each were recognized with multiple awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, Region 5, in South Dakota recently.
For its production of Danny Pancratz’s abridged version of “Romeo and Juliet,” individuals awarded from Clarke’s Drama and Musical Theatre program included alumna Alison English for Original Composition, director and professor of drama and musical theatre Joe Klinebriel for Fight Choreography, professor of drama and musical theatre Ellen Gabrielleschi for Scenic and Lighting Design, adjunct professor of drama and musical theatre Robert Neumann for Costume Design and student Darius Autry for Outstanding Achievement in Physical Combat and Scene Selection.
The production also was honorably held for consideration to perform at the festival.
The Loras Players recognized for their productions of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Silent Sky” included Amelia Foley for Stage Management, Foley and Jake Heelein for Stage Management and Run Crew and director of theater Ryan M. Decker.
Several Loras students also were nominated for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship, including Caroline Breitbach, Jacob Till, Amber Krieg and Brigid Flaherty.
Started in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center’s founding chairman, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a national theater program involving 20,000 students from colleges and universities annually.
For more than 50 years, the organization has served as a catalyst in improving the quality of college theater in the United States. It has grown into a network of more than 700 academic institutions throughout the country.