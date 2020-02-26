The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has announced the contestants for its annual Pursuit of the Podium.
Chris Farber, Beth Miller McDonald, Jack Schmid and Justin Stinson have been chosen to compete in this year’s fundraiser. The contestant who raises the most money on behalf of the symphony by Monday, April 27, will conduct one piece at the free Summer Melodies concert on Sunday, June 28, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
To make a donation on behalf of a Pursuit of the Podium contestant, visit www.dubuquesymphony.org or mail your gift to the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, 2728 Asbury Road, Suite 900, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
The Pursuit of the Podium winner and total amount raised will be announced at the final classics concert of the 2019-2020 season on Saturday-Sunday, May 2-3, at Five Flags Theater.
Pursuit of the Podium supports a variety of initiatives consistent with the DSO’s mission, which is to engage the tri-state community and enrich its quality of life through live musical performances and educational programs.
Since Pursuit of the Podium was introduced during the 2012-2013 season, 26 community leaders have participated and raised more than $175,000.
Profiles of this year’s contestants can be found at www.dubuquesymphony.org.
For more information, call the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra office at 563-557-1677.