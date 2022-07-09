Westminster Presbyterian Church and Northeast Iowa School of Music are co-hosting a concert to raise money in support of Westminster’s organ renewal project.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the sanctuary of the church, 2155 University Ave.

The concert will feature Luke Tyler, Chuck Barland, Heartland Harmony, a women’s acappella ensemble and other musicians from the region.

There is no cost to attend the performance. A free-will offering will be taken in support of the organ project.

For more information, call NISOM at (563) 690-0151 or visit www.nisom.com.

