If your birthday is today: Be open to the changes occurring around you. Don't hesitate because you think you aren't ready; now is the time to play your hand and put your dreams, hopes and wishes first.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Confidence will be your key. A change of attitude will be all you need to captivate an audience. An investment in yourself will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Channel your energy into your home and family, and make your space more comfortable. Invest time and money into updates. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make your life easier and more enjoyable. Get involved in something you've always wanted to pursue. Live life your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't share personal information. Choose to focus on learning and taking care of business. Visit someone with whom you share common goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It's OK to take a path that changes your lifestyle. Don't let anger set in if someone doesn't follow your lead. Do what suits you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll butt heads with someone if you aren't accommodating. A reserved attitude will help bypass an argument and allow you the freedom to pursue something more engaging.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Reserve judgment when dealing with emotional issues. Don't get involved in someone's battles. Use your insight to guide you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Contact someone who can help you with something you want to pursue. Find out how much time, effort and money could be involved before you sign up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take care of business. Take pride in what you do; rewards will come your way. Do what you say you're going to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Sign up for something that requires you to be physical. Get your body moving. A social event will encourage new connections.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A chance to change your financial position is apparent. Look at investments, a job with a higher salary or sell items you no longer use.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't neglect your responsibilities. Redirect your energy toward something that puts a smile on your face. Reach out to a friend.