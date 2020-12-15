USPS’ annual holiday stamps created by a Dubuque native are available.
Kirsten Ulve, 52, is one of four artists and 10 photographers whose work is being featured as part of this year’s seasonal stamp collection.
The four-stamp block includes a reindeer, a stocking, an ornament and a Christmas tree.
A Wahlert Catholic High School graduate, Ulve attended the University of Iowa, where she studied illustration and graphic design.
After college, Ulve moved to Chicago, where she lived for six years before moving to New York City, where she resides and works as an award-winning illustrator and designer.
Her work has appeared in the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Los Angeles Times, Glamour, InStyle, Variety, Billboard and Entertainment Weekly, among other publications.
She also counts companies around the globe among her clientele for advertising campaigns, marquees, animated cartoons and TV commercials, games, watches and toy figurines.