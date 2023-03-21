Event: “The Pirates of Penzance,” performed by New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, University of Dubuque Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $24-$45 for the public; $19-$40 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets $19-$40. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, H-PALS allows people to earn a point for every dollar spent. When patrons reach 200 points, they receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) for an eligible event of their choice.
Synopsis
“The Pirates of Penzance” features a band of pirates celebrating the coming of age of Frederic, who mistakenly was apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. A leap year snap threatens to keep him in that position for life, despite his moral objection to piracy.
Tidbits
Performed with a cast of 30 and a 17-piece orchestra, “The Pirates of Penzance” is directed and conducted by Albert Bergeret, with choreography by Bill Fabris.
The operetta debuted at the Fifth Avenue Theatre in New York City on Dec. 31, 1879. It was the only Gilbert & Sullivan operetta to have its world premiere in the United States, and it has remained popular throughout the English-speaking world.
Patter songs are a Gilbert & Sullivan trademark, and “The Pirates of Penzance” features the most famous of them, in “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major General.”
Approaching its 50th anniversary, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players is America’s pre-eminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory ensemble.
Since its founding in 1974, the company has presented more than 2,500 Gilbert & Sullivan performances throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
A free pre-show reception for “Anatomy of a Painting: Leonardo Da Vinci’s Last Supper” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery, Heritage Center. The exhibit will be open through Saturday, March 26.
