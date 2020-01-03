GALENA, Ill. — With an abundance of museums, art studios, theaters and other cultural offerings, the area is carving out a reputation as a mecca for arts and culture.
Beginning on Friday, Jan. 10, the Galena Center for the Arts will exhibit the works of several regional artists who are helping to add on to that mecca.
The exhibition, “Artistic Diversity: Elevating and Celebrating Regional Artists,” will run until Saturday, March 7, and will put the works of artists from Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois on display.
Larissa Distler is among those who will be featured. She is a fiber artist who works in wool, felt, yarn and other similar materials. The Galena resident is the adult services librarian at Galena Public Library by day. By night, she often can be found in her art studio at the center, a space she has had for a little more than a year.
Distler’s interest in fiber art began when she was 17 and was headed to Kazakhstan in Central Asia on a summer student exchange.
“Felt art is big there,”she said. “I wanted to learn to do it before I made the trip. And I got hooked on it.”
Crafting runs in the family — her grandmother was a quilter and her mother is a jewelry designer.
Distler’s creations include three-dimensional art, ornaments, headbands, scarves and even jewelry.
“I like to create art that’s functional and has a purpose,” she said.
Artist Jenna Lueck works with acrylic paint to create the landscapes of her native Iowa and beyond. Her first complete series focused on images of Balltown, north of Dubuque, where she grew up and lives with her husband, Joey, and their three children.
“I never used to work with acrylics,” she said. “But when I had my kids, I needed something that would dry fast, and acrylics was it.”
Lueck’s mother encouraged her to pursue painting as a career when she was in college.
“My mother said, ‘If I could paint like this, I’d find a way to share it,’” Lueck said.
But taking a gamble as a full-time artist seemed too risky at the time, so she worked as a graphic designer and a technical illustrator — jobs that helped to satisfy her artistic drive and assured her a steady paycheck.
When Lueck’s youngest child started kindergarten, her husband encouraged her to begin building up a catalog of work and marketing her paintings.
She spent a year painting landscapes with an eye toward selling her work and making it a full-time profession.
“I grew up on a dairy farm, where there was always this drive to make it successful, even when things were hard,” she said. “And I applied that to my art.”
Lueck has been expanding the subjects of her paintings, but she often finds herself returning to her Iowa roots.
“I was a farm kid. I still love the farm and nature,” she said. “And there’s just so much inspiration here.”
Clay artist Richard Hess spent most of his life on the eastern seaboard. A native of New Jersey, he felt a pull toward the arts beginning at a young age. He never thought he could make a living as an artist and followed a path as an educator.
Hess took his first pottery lessons in New York’s Greenwich Village. It was there that the seeds of making a living as a clay artist were first sown.
At 50, Hess decided to take the plunge and work full-time as an artist. He continues to work every day at his studio in Galena, where he and his wife relocated in 2015, after 20 years in Austin, Texas.
“My wife knew some people here, and we had made some visits,” he said. “We looked at other places around the country for a place like Galena, but there wasn’t one. We basically had a built-in community when we moved here,” Hess said.
Hess works mainly in slab-constructed clay, creating pieces like clocks and funerary urns. He is best known for his horse sculptures, created using real horsehair and horseshoe nails.
Most of his work is raku-fired, a Japanese firing technique that involves removing the piece from the kiln while it is red-hot and plunging it into combustible material, such as newspaper or sawdust.
The result produces a glazed and marbelized surface, often with a wide variety of colors.
The 81-year-old Hess has been involved with the Galena Center for the Arts for several years and plans on continuing his work as an artist for as long as he possibly can.
“Retirement is not in my vernacular,” he said.
Patricia Lehnhardt, the center’s gallery manager, said she expects at least 10 artists will participate in the exhibit, and it could be up to 30 or more.
“We have a permanent regional gallery with art that we switch out every few months,” she said. “But this exhibit will display art in all parts of the center.”
Lehnhardt encouraged people to visit the exhibit not only to support local artists but to enjoy and appreciate their work.
“The amount of talent and skill these artists have is astounding,” she said.