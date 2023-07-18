MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will host workshops, classes in the arts and events this summer.
“Princess Party,” 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, all ages welcome. Attend the Royal Ball and learn a ballroom dance, explore the magical worlds of Cinderella, Tiana, Sleeping Beauty, Moana and more, and enjoy a traditional tea and crumpets lunch. Dress in your favorite ball gown. Boys are invited to come as their favorite prince or super hero. The cost is $35 per person.
“Kid Detectives: Cracking the Case,” for fourth to eighth grades, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 27-29. Learn about story structure through improv, how to connect with characters and learn how to uncover mysteries as actors with an original script. The cost is $50 per person.
“Shake It Out! Sing It Loud!,” for ages 7 to 12, 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 27-29. Add stories to your favorite songs, help choregraph a dance and analyze why we love the songs we do. The cost is $50.
Kid Detectives/Shake It Out! Sing It Loud! combo. Register for both classes for $75.
“High School Theatre Intensive,” for high school students, noon to 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4. The cost is $200 (opportunities for scholarships). Find opportunities to grow as you build your own show. From production to curtain call, gain the tools necessary to perform on stage and ace college auditions.
“Children’s Theatre Workshop,” for ages 5 to 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Children will learn theater games and work as a team to put on a show. The cost is $30.
For more information on these or other Timber Lake Playhouse educational offerings, including Virtual Babysitters Club, Timber Lake Teaches or TLP Reads, or to register, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.