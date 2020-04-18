“One World: Together at Home,” 7 p.m. on CBS, NBC, ABC This special, in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature the real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world, and inspire people to take meaningful action to increase assistance for the COVID-19 response. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Featuring Alanis Morrisette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington and Lang Lang.
“Fifty Shades of Grey,”
7:30 on Bravo Dakota Johnson stars as a naïve young literary student who falls for a wealthy entrepreneur (Jamie Dornan) in this dark romantic drama.
and its sequel. The films are based on the erotic romance novels by E.L. James that became cultural sensations. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.