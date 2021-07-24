While every season of the year shares its beauty, summer affords special opportunities to enjoy the wonders of nature.
This year, I am exceedingly grateful for sacred encounters with colorful flowers, birdsongs, the majesty of trees, the shape of the land and glimpses of wildlife.
The constraints of the pandemic confined many people to environments cut off from creation, another reason for loss and grief. This makes summertime even more joyous now.
The Scriptures of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and other religious faiths confess God as worthy of praise for the glories of creation. Psalm 148 has the creation itself singing:
Praise God, sun and moon;
praise God, all you shining stars!
Praise God, you highest heavens,
and you waters above the heavens!
God has created an amazing, intricate and interdependent world where earth, water and air are filled with life — plants and creatures of every kind.
Human beings have a distinctive responsibility to care for creation as our common home. Inspired by the arts and gifted by the wisdom of the sciences, we are able to estimate and measure the impacts our behavior has on all those who share our living environment.
We are called to use this knowledge so that our actions today ensure that future generations inherit from us a habitable world as beautiful as the one we celebrate.
We are aware of the threats to creation caused by human excesses, for example, depletion of the soil, pollution of the waters and the overheating of the atmosphere.
As we listen to the great commandment to love our neighbors as ourselves, the time has come to expand our understanding of the neighborhood. Human destiny hangs in the balance on whether we also can begin to embrace the earth, water and sky with all their flora and fauna as neighbors whom we are called to love.
This summer as you visit your favorite places in the natural world, ponder in gratitude and give thanks.
Writer and author Lucy Jones writes, “In light of all the scientific evidence for how connection with restorative natural spaces can affect our health, fairer access to nature as we move out of the pandemic will be crucial.”
While none of us alone can repair a damaged environment, we each can pay closer attention to our local places and start here at home to care for the well-being of all creation.
Nessan is an academic dean at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.