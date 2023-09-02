If your birthday is today: Focus on modifying what's standing between you and what you want. By following your heart's desire, you'll find the means to reach your goal and add stability and peace of mind to your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reunite with people you remember fondly. The reminders you receive from the past will help you make wise decisions moving forward. Listen to your inner voice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Speak your mind. How you conduct yourself will be crucial. Put your best foot forward and make peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) If you don't like something, make a change. If you do what's right, you'll have no regrets. Embrace the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Surround yourself with beauty, friends and family. Work toward personal growth, better health and a stress-free lifestyle. Strive for peace of mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Not everyone will agree with you today. Follow the road that takes you where you want to go. Be willing to pay for the freedom you deserve. Nothing comes without a price.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider how you manage your money. Refuse to let someone entice you with ideas. Focus on self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Start doing what's necessary. You'll find the people, places and pastimes that put your mind at ease. Fulfill your dreams.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Spending time with a loved one will mellow you out. A lifestyle change will give you the spirit you need to achieve happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look for opportunities in any situation. Let your intuition guide you. A unique opportunity will show others what you can achieve.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Find a way to keep things running smoothly. Question the motives of people pushing questionable agendas. Focus on your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your emotions in check and your mind on what counts. An innovative approach will get you where you want to go.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful what you wish for. Slow down, smell the roses and keep your costs low. Concentrate on personal growth and doing your best to improve the world around you.