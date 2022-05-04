If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple, moderate and honest. Avoid people who exaggerate. Work to fulfill your dreams and find a meaningful outlet for your energy. Address sensitive issues with compassion and understanding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't let your emotions trick you into a costly mistake. Ensure that you have taken care of small but essential details yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) The information you receive will not be reliable. Use your charm and intelligence to wind your way through tricky conversations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take better care of your health and emotional well-being. Make lifestyle adjustments that help ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Concentrate on achieving personal growth, making physical improvements and spending time with people who bring out the best in you. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be receptive to input, but follow the path best suited to the things you want to pursue. Control your emotions to ward off discord.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Family and friends will influence your life and the decisions you make. Ask questions and open your doors to those who shed light on the possibilities. Personal gain is within reach.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Sit back and observe. Let your imagination take charge, and you'll attract suggestions that lead to personal improvements.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Divide your time between professional and personal responsibilities. Ask questions. Acting on an assumption will not pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Formulate a plan and know what you want and what's meaningful to you before you make a move. Do the work yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose to observe someone's grand plans. Put your energy into making sure your environment is comfortable and convenient.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A creative venue will spark your imagination and encourage you to team up with other like-minded people. Other people's talents and skills can complement what you have to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A positive attitude mixed with charm will help you get what you want. Call on people you know you can trust to support you.