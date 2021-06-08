In the play "Antony and Cleopatra," Marc Antony proclaims that neither age can stale nor custom pale the infinite variety of his charismatic if difficult Cleopatra.
His declaration sums up my feelings about the USA. My love for our vast country — with all its flaws, divisions and woes -- was rekindled during a recent coming-out-of-COVID-19 road trip.
My husband retired on a Friday, and off we took the following Monday in his fondest folly, a Mustang as red as the stripes in our flag. The clouds above us were white, and the sky ahead of us blue and beckoning. We found ourselves blinking like moles emerging from their tunnels.
While our goal was to remain on the twists and turns of the slowly disappearing but iconic Route 66, we couldn’t resist a detour to the eastern edge of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. There the purple mountains’ majesty was as much in evidence as American independence, for we saw a rare fool -- well into his cups — celebrating his freedom by dangling from the edge of a cliff on the wrong side of a rail erected to prevent just such folly.
In between the mountains and the shining sea of California, we traversed vast stretches of country that awed us by their variety and spooked us with their desolation.
Even with guidebooks, it’s hard to stay on Route 66 because life and interstates have passed so much of it by. I took a picture of my husband standing on a corner in Winslow, Ariz., but no girl in a flatbed Ford stopped by. (If that girl was 18 in 1972 when "Take It Easy" was released, she’d be making payments on a Ford sedan with her Social Security pension by now.)
While the old road has its share of nostalgic diners and car museums, there also are desolate stretches with motels now offering refuge only to critters, with letters missing or dangling from their once alluring signs.
In California we were struck by the plight of an enormous homeless population, horrendous traffic and sky-high prices (an Uber ride from downtown L.A. to Santa Monica Beach was 80 bucks.) But we also were taken with California’s cutting-edge technology, like undocked electric scooters on many street corners, awaiting foot passengers to hop on.
We were startled at first by restaurants that ask customers to scan menus onto their phones to save time and promote sanitation. And we were amused with DoorDash’s Starship Fleet, darling little driverless R2D2 thingies that scuttle quickly along sidewalks to deliver restaurant food to homes or businesses.
Perhaps the most memorable sight was a man I saw on the nearly deserted beach at the break of dawn. He was wrapped in a bedspread, standing astride a high dune of sand looking out at the ocean like Lawrence of Arabia surveying the desert. He was clearly homeless, but there was something so piercing in his gaze and determined in his stance that, like America, I hope he was envisioning better days ahead.