SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery will host its 11th annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
There will be holiday treats, door prizes and special sales. Sinsinawa Bakery items will be available, and “Nativities of the World” will be on display in the Sinsinawa Art Gallery.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. There will be gifts art, clothing, jewelry, music, International Fair Trade products, cards and sacramental gifts, among others.
For more information, call 608-748-4411, ext. 849, or visit www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery.